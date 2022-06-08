Officials refute rumors of active shooter on Broward College campus amid heavy police presence, lockdowns

DAVIE, Fla. – There was heavy police activity Wednesday at the Broward College campus in Davie, leading to a number of lockdowns in the area, officials said, as they refuted social media rumors of an active shooter on campus.

“There is police activity at Central Campus near building 9. Please avoid the area until further notice,” Broward College tweeted.

Officials reported the police presence was the result of a “false call.”

“Davie Police received a call of a shooting at Broward College. Officers quickly arrived and searched the building in question and found no activity. Area schools were placed on a Code Red status as a precaution,” Davie Police Chief Steve Kinsey said in an email to Local 10 News. “Officers are currently conducting a secondary sweep of Broward College. At this time, there are no victims or injured persons. All nearby schools were checked as a precaution and nothing was found. Our Detectives are investigating the origin of the call.”

Nearby Nova Southeastern University activated its “code yellow” security protocol amid the heavy law enforcement presence.

“Due to an elevated police presence at Broward College’s Davie Campus, NSU’s University School, out of abundance of caution, has issued its code yellow security protocol and is operating under those conditions,” Nova Southeastern University spokesman Joe Donzelli said in a statement. “NSU’s main campus is currently under normal operations. All students, faculty and staff are safe.”

(This is a developing story. Watch for updates on Local10.com.)