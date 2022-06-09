Caught on camera: Police seek suspect in Wilton Manors pawn shop robbery

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man caught on surveillance video robbing a Wilton Manors pawn shop.

According to police, a man wearing a mask and an orange safety vest walked into Value Pawn at 1000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. just before 2:30 p.m. on May 29 and demanded to speak to an employee.

Police said he asked to see a 10 karat gold Cuban link bracelet, then pulled out and pointed a revolver at the employee and demanded he hand over the bracelet.

The video shows the man walking out of the store with the bracelet and getting into a red or burgundy late-model Ford Fusion with a Florida black specialty plate, possibly with a tag similar to “E0G5L,” though police said they could not locate this particular tag in their database.

The suspect is described as a medium-built black male wearing a black mask, orange safety vest, white shoes, blue jeans, a black ball cap and a green T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.