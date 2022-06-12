Miami-Dade police officer arrested for DUI in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Donovan William Rojas driving in a Chrysler 300 going north on US-1 near Mile Marker 101 at approximately 3:57 a.m. Sunday.

Despite deputies activating their lights and sirens, authorities say Rojas did not stop and instead reached speeds greater than 110 mph.

The car also swerved and nearly hit other vehicles before finally coming to a stop near Mike Marker 105, deputies said.

Rojas identified himself as a Miami-Dade police officer and said the Chrysler was his unmarked agency vehicle, according to MCSO.

Deputies said Rojas had difficulty standing and appeared to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, and DUI. Rojas has since been relieved of his duty without pay.

Miami-Dade Police Interim Director George Perez released a statement regarding the arrest, which read:

Ad

“Any suspect that puts the community’s lives and officers’ lives at risk is unacceptable! The privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the badge we wear represents integrity, trust, and an opportunity to be the peacekeepers of our community. When an officer violates any of these values, it is imperative that a full investigation be considered and the employee held accountable for their actions.

“The MDPD will not tolerate this behavior as it is not aligned with our commitment to the community and its sacred trust. As is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process. During this time, the employee will remain relieved of his official duties and because his actions involve a felony charge, his pay will be suspended in accordance with policy.”