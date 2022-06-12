Police: 11-year-old, adult killed in crash while trying to push stalled vehicle out of road

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a fatal car crash involving a Good Samaritan and his young son.

It happened Saturday night in Hallandale Beach, along the 800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to police, a white Jeep was stalled in the middle of the road.

A Good Samaritan Uber driver and his 11-year-old son stopped to assist the driver of the Jeep in pushing the vehicle out of the road, police said.

That’s when, according to authorities, the driver of a gray Ford vehicle crashed into the Jeep, its driver, the father and his son from behind.

The adult from the Jeep and the 11-year-old boy were pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital, police said. Two other victims are still hospitalized and receiving treatment.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and was treated at a hospital before being released.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities have not released the identities of any of the victims.