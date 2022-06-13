Mother, daughter who fled Ukraine found refuge with Navy veteran and his husband in Wilton Manors

A Ukrainian family battling back after the Russian invasion is thanking a couple from Wilton Manors for helping them find a forever home.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A Ukrainian family battling back after the Russian invasion is thanking a couple from Wilton Manors for helping them find a new home.

Dasha Shareyko and her mother Vita still remember the day.

“She just looked at me and said it’s war,” Shareyko said.

They could hear bombings from their home in Kiev.

Like so many others, they made the painful decision to escape.

Shareyko told Local 10 News’ Christian de la Rosa that they left behind her father, her brother and the life they had built.

“You have a strong sense of right and wrong,” she said. “I grew up in the time of the Cold War.”

U.S. Navy Veteran James Moon felt compelled to do something and came across a Facebook group looking for people willing to open their homes to refugees.

He was connected with Shareyko and her mother over video call.

Moon told Local 10 News how he remembers that call going.

“‘We have a dog, hope you don’t have an issue with that. Nicest little thing ever. We are a gay couple, I hope that’s not an issue with you,’ and they were just, they could tell you that was the least of their concerns,’” said Moon.

Ad

Shareyko said it couldn’t have been a more perfect match. She too is part of the LGBTQ-plus community.

“You’re traveling almost throughout the whole world to meet a random guy and he turns out to be one of the best things ever,” she said. “I mean how, what a coincidence.”

Moon and his husband Robi welcomed the mother and daughter into their home.

Since their arrival to South Florida back in March, Shareyko has been able to continue her work remotely.

They recently moved into their own apartment.

“You think of all the things that could go wrong but you dont stop to think about all the things that go right,” Moon said.

The two say they feel safe and loved.

“You also feel like you’re a little bit guilty,” she said. “Because you have a clear sky, nothing here is going on. There are pressures, there are issues everywhere, but at least you’re safe and alive.”