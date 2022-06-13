Threatening words spray painted on pregnancy center in Hollywood

Graffiti posted on a building makes threats about a pro-life pregnancy center in Hollywood and one employee says it does scare her.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Threatening words were graffitied on a pregnancy center in Hollywood and surveillance video captured the alleged vandals before and after they went into action.

Video caught them walking towards the building right before the incident and then exiting a short time later.

It happened the night of May 28, 2022, off North 48th Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

(Get a look at the suspects in the surveillance video below.)

Culprits who spray-painted graffiti on a church and an office can be seen on surveillance.

Angela Curatalo received the call on Sunday morning.

“My first reaction was, ‘oh my goodness, that’s so sad.’ How could they do that?”

Curatalo is the director of Respect Life ministry, which is part of the Archdiocese of Miami. An overnight cleaning crew called her about the vandalism.

The graffiti was sprayed on the Respect Life Center at 4747 Hollywood Boulevard.

The messages read: “If abortions aren’t safe then neither (cq) are you.” And Janes Revenge.”

According to its website, the Pregnancy Help Centers are a ministry of the church to provide confidential and nonjudgemental life-affirming services to abortion-vulnerable families regardless of the client’s race, ethnicity, religion, marital or legal status.

They also spray-painted the same threats on a United Church of Christ nearby.

Curatalo said she felt a bit of fear. “I’m not going to lie. It said if abortions aren’t safe then neither are you.’ That’s a threat.”

It happened on Memorial Day weekend and by that Monday, the painting was removed and reported to police.

The vandalism is part of the larger debate over a woman’s right to an abortion.

Curatalo says messages of intimidation are just not right.

“It’s happening across the country and it is people who are not happy that we are pro-life,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hollywood police at (954) 954-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.