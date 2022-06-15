FHP: South Florida man says he purposely hit trooper’s cruiser so he could be ‘taken to jail’

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Boca Raton man purposely crashed into a state trooper’s cruiser on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning in order to be “taken to jail,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The report states that Trooper Bernex Vincent was working an off-duty detail in a construction zone in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 just south of the Interstate 595 interchange in Broward County.

The FHP says Vincent’s cruiser had its emergency lights activated as he had it parked in a lane closed with traffic cones and barricades.

Just after 1:35 a.m., a man driving a white 2011 Subaru Outback went through the traffic cones and hit Vincent’s cruiser, the report states.

According to the FHP, Vincent got out of his cruiser and approached the driver, identified as 25-year-old Tate Alexander Turner. The report states that Turner did not have any obvious injuries and remained silent for a few minutes before spontaneously saying he struck the cruiser on purpose so he could be “taken to jail.”

Vincent reported pain and soreness from the impact.

The report states a sergeant who arrived at the scene questioned Turner, who said he left his home in Boca Raton to go to Hallandale Beach, but decided to turn around and head back to Boca Raton.

“He stated he saw the patrol vehicle and intentional(ly) used his vehicle to strike the patrol vehicle,” the report said. “He stated he wanted to go to jail because he ‘felt like he was already in jail.’”

When asked why he felt that way, Turner said “it’s a bunch of things,” according to the FHP.

Turner said he had no injuries or medical conditions, was not on medications and was not suicidal. Troopers observed no signs of impairment.

Troopers took Turner to the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. He faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Troopers also cited him for driving around barricades.