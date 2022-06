PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A residential fire in Pembroke Pines has left several people, including children, in need of a place to stay.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning on Northwest 16th Court and impacted several units, authorities said.

According to police, Pembroke Pines firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after 9 a.m.

The American Red Cross said it was provided emergency assistance to seven people, including two children.

No injuries were reported.