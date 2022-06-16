Driver in custody after police chase ends in Opa-locka

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man Thursday morning in Opa-locka following a police chase.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 11:15 a.m. as Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Opa-locka police were working to stop the driver.

The car was spotted weaving in and out of lanes before the driver cut through some grass and then abandoned the car.

The man tried to run away but was quickly stopped by police near train tracks in the area of Cairo Lane and Northwest 135th Street as a train was passing through.

It’s unclear whether the car was stolen or what led to the driver fleeing from police.

