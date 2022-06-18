Police: Man in critical condition following Rickenbacker Causeway shooting

A man was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition following an overnight shooting near the Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami police said.

MIAMI – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot near the Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami police said.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to reports of a person shot at 3000 Rickenbacker Causeway, under the William M. Powell Bridge, at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

First responders found a man in his 20s injured from the shooting, she said. Miami Fire Rescue medics took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Fallat said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Police have not reported any arrests.