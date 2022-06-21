3 injured during plane fire after landing gear collapses at MIA, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters quickly used a white foam to extinguish a landing plane on fire Tuesday near a runway at Miami International Airport.
Three of the 126 people aboard the RED Air SRL 203 from the Dominican Republic suffered minor injuries, according to Greg Chin, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.
The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as an MD-82 jetliner. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the McDonnell Douglas airliner’s landing gear collapsed.
Red Air SRL 203 arrived at MIA from Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo’s Punta Caucedo, according to the FAA. It had departed at 3:36 p.m., and it landed at MIA at 5:38 p.m., 42 minutes late, according to FlightAware.
A surveillance camera facing the airport showed dark smoke rising shortly after 5:45 p.m., near the Dolphin Expressway at Northwest 57th Avenue.
Chin said at least two flights were delayed because of the fire.
The NTSB announced Tuesday evening that a team of investigators will continue the investigation on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.
Related social media
Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire. @MiamiDadeFire responded & extinguished the fire. Some flights have been delayed as a result. Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info. pic.twitter.com/06Vs8WuqIB— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 21, 2022
NTSB is sending a team of investigators to Miami following today's gear collapse and runway excursion of an MD-82 jetliner at Miami International Airport. Investigators will arrive on scene tomorrow.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 21, 2022
#MDFR is on scene of an aircraft fire at @iflyMIA. Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage. All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/hMP68ncJ4s— Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 21, 2022