3 injured during plane fire after landing gear collapses at MIA, officials say

The Miami-Dade Fire Department dispatched about two dozen units on Tuesday to deal with a plane fire at Miami International Airport.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters quickly used a white foam to extinguish a landing plane on fire Tuesday near a runway at Miami International Airport.

Three of the 126 people aboard the RED Air SRL 203 from the Dominican Republic suffered minor injuries, according to Greg Chin, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as an MD-82 jetliner. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the McDonnell Douglas airliner’s landing gear collapsed.

A surveillance camera showed dark smoke on Tuesday near Northwest 57th Avenue in Miami-Dade County. (FDOT)

Red Air SRL 203 arrived at MIA from Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo’s Punta Caucedo, according to the FAA. It had departed at 3:36 p.m., and it landed at MIA at 5:38 p.m., 42 minutes late, according to FlightAware.

A surveillance camera facing the airport showed dark smoke rising shortly after 5:45 p.m., near the Dolphin Expressway at Northwest 57th Avenue.

Chin said at least two flights were delayed because of the fire.

The NTSB announced Tuesday evening that a team of investigators will continue the investigation on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire. @MiamiDadeFire responded & extinguished the fire. Some flights have been delayed as a result. Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info. pic.twitter.com/06Vs8WuqIB — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 21, 2022

NTSB is sending a team of investigators to Miami following today's gear collapse and runway excursion of an MD-82 jetliner at Miami International Airport. Investigators will arrive on scene tomorrow. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 21, 2022