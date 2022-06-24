Sheriff: Homestead man stole at least $60K worth of high-end boat GPS units

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man on multiple felony charges after he targeted high-end GPS units in a string of boat burglaries in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Leodanys Lopez, 25, now faces charges of grand theft and burglary.

Monroe County deputies were called to the Venetian Shores neighborhood and the Coral Harbor Club in Islamorada Thursday morning after someone burglarized four boats and stole high-end GPS units, valued at nearly $60,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

It turns out, Miami Beach police detectives were looking for Lopez, too, for the same types of crimes. They were alerted when the sheriff’s office put out an alert that Lopez was wanted for thefts in Monroe County.

Miami Beach detectives arrested Lopez after observing him attempting to discard the GPS units, deputies said.

According to MCSO, Lopez admitted to the thefts in Islamorada and deputies were able to recover stolen GPS units from his home.

Officers took Lopez to jail in Miami-Dade County, but he will be prosecuted in Monroe County, officials said.