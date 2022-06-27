Davie Police searching for cigarette smoking porch pirate decked out entirely in Adidas

A brazen porch pirate is caught on camera grabbing packages from the porch of a Davie home.

DAVIE, Fla. – A brazen porch pirate, with a distinctive sense of style was caught on camera in Davie, taking several packages from a front porch.

The woman, who is dressed head-to-toe in Adidas gear, with a cigarette in her mouth, was seen grabbing several Amazon boxes and bags off the porch of a home in Davie last week.

The video then shows here going back to the porch and grabbing more bags, with the homeowner inside.

The thief then came back a third time and began looking under floor mats.

Before leaving, she tossed a mangled Amazon box in the garbage can next to the house.

The woman was last seen wearing Adidas running shoes and shorts and an Adidas pullover and visor.

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to call Davie police.