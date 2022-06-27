Police: Man robs victim at gunpoint outside Wendy’s after he refused to buy him chicken nuggets

John Earl Taylor, 34, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint after the victim refused to buy him chicken nuggets from a Wendy’s restaurant.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man robbed another man at gunpoint last week outside a Wendy’s fast food restaurant in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The armed robbery was reported last Thursday outside the Wendy’s at 8295 NW 27th Ave.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim was getting out of his car when he was approached by John Earl Taylor, 34, who asked him if he could buy him chicken nuggets.

Police said the victim told Taylor that he only had enough money for himself and proceeded to enter the Wendy’s.

As he was leaving, Taylor approached him again, this time pointing a semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine at him, authorities said.

Police said Taylor then demanded the victim hand over his gold chain and car key.

According to the arrest report, the victim was in fear for his life and complied with Taylor’s demands.

Police said Taylor then got into the victim’s car and took off.

A burglary detective spotted the victim’s car just before 10:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street, parked in a parking space.

Police said Taylor was seen entering the vehicle and fleeing as more police officers arrived.

He eventually crashed the car in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 119th Street, police said.

Taylor was transported to Jackson North Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Metrowest Detention Center.

He faces charges of armed robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police and driving with a suspended license.