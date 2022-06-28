Grieving mother deals with aftermath of fatal crash in Hallandale Beach

Erica Carswell said her husband, Carlos Hunter, lost both of his legs. She had yet to tell him Tuesday that their 11-year-old son Carlos Hunter Jr. died.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Erica Carswell said her husband, Carlos Hunter, lost both of his legs. She had yet to tell him Tuesday that their 11-year-old son Carlos Hunter Jr. died.

The driver of a sports utility vehicle struck them and a person they were trying to help who had car trouble on June 12 in Hallandale Beach.

“I’m trying to be strong and I’m trying not to cry but I cry every day and every night,” Carswell said.

Carlos Hunter's 11-year-old son Carlos Hunter Jr. died after a crash on June 12 in Broward County. (Courtesy photo)

The driver who struck them stopped to help and waited for authorities to arrive. Carswell said she was with her son at the hospital before he died.

“I know he knows I love him. That would be the biggest thing to tell him I love him,” Carswell said. “That was our last words to each other I told him I love him and be safe and he said. ‘I love you too Mommy.’”

Carswell shared a picture of her son playing the trumpet and said she carries his football jersey wherever she goes.

“That’s my baby. This is is his number and now it will be my lucky number,” the grieving mother said.

