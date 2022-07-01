84º

Man shot dead outside Hallandale Beach strip club

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Cheetah shooting scene (WPLG)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man was shot and killed outside of a Hallandale Beach strip club Friday morning, police confirmed to Local 10 News.

According to Hallandale Beach police, officers responded to the Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club at 100 Ansin Blvd. at around 6 a.m. and arrived to find a man dead in the club’s parking lot.

Detectives were at the scene investigating Friday morning.

Police have not publicly identified the victim pending notification of his family and have not said whether they’ve arrested any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

