Grandfather killed in hotel leaves behind beloved twin brother, 2 daughters, son

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Derrick Moore said he is devastated and he will never be the same.

He said he and his beloved 50-year-old twin brother, Dion Moore, worked in the hospitality industry for years. He never imagined he would be shot and killed while working at a hotel.

Dion Moore was working early Friday morning at the Clevelander South Beach Hotel’s front desk at 1020 Ocean Dr.

Witnesses said Brandon Kortez Burris wanted to go to the Clevelander Nightclub and had attempted to sneak in, police said.

Burris, 29, of North Miami, was angry when Dion Moore told him he couldn’t sneak in through the lobby and he needed to leave, police said.

Burris then tried to punch Dion Moore and when he failed he pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot him at least six times, police said.

Officers arrested Brandon Kortez Burris early Friday morning in Miami Beach. (MDCR)

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took Dion Moore to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where a doctor pronounced him dead. He is survived by his two daughters, a son, and a granddaughter.

Burris ran away, but officers arrested him a few blocks away from the hotel and found he was in possession of a handgun without a magazine, according to Detective Ernesto Rodriguez.

Friends and relatives described Dion Moore as someone who was selfless, dedicated, and who loved working in hospitality.

Burris is facing charges of second-degree murder and battery against a police officer.

