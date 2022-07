LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A fatal traffic incident in Lauderhill is under investigation and the city’s police department is advising drivers to avoid the area.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of West Sunrise Boulevard just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

According to Lauderhill police, Sunrise Boulevard is closed and drivers are being told to use West Oakland Park Boulevard or West Broward Boulevard as alternate routes.