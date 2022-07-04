83º

THE LIST: Here’s what stores are open on the Fourth of July

Fourth of July has arrived, but if you forgot a few items for your barbecue, don’t fret. There are plenty of stores that remain open this holiday.

Here’s a list of some of the top retailers whose doors are open Monday, although some have limited hours.

  • Aldi - (limited hours)
  • Walmart
  • Target - (some locations may have limited hours)
  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • Navarro
  • Sedano’s
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Whole Foods
  • Winn-Dixie

South Florida malls are also open Monday, along with numerous other retailers:

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Home Depot
  • Ikea- (limited hours)
  • Lowe’s
  • Michaels
  • TJ Maxx
  • Marshalls
  • Ross

