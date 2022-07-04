THE LIST: Here’s what stores are open on the Fourth of July

Fourth of July has arrived, but if you forgot a few items for your barbecue, don’t fret. There are plenty of stores that remain open this holiday.

Here’s a list of some of the top retailers whose doors are open Monday, although some have limited hours.

Aldi - (limited hours)

Walmart

Target - (some locations may have limited hours)

CVS

Walgreens

Navarro

Sedano’s

Trader Joe’s

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

South Florida malls are also open Monday, along with numerous other retailers: