THE LIST: Here’s what stores are open on the Fourth of July

Fourth of July has arrived, but if you forgot a few items for your barbecue, don’t fret. There are plenty of stores that remain open this holiday.
Here’s a list of some of the top retailers whose doors are open Monday, although some have limited hours.
- Aldi - (limited hours)
- Walmart
- Target - (some locations may have limited hours)
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Navarro
- Sedano’s
- Trader Joe’s
- Whole Foods
- Winn-Dixie
South Florida malls are also open Monday, along with numerous other retailers:
- Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Home Depot
- Ikea- (limited hours)
- Lowe’s
- Michaels
- TJ Maxx
- Marshalls
- Ross