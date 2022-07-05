Local broadcasting legend Hank Goldberg dies at 82

LAS VEGAS, NV – The sports and gambling world is mourning the death of an absolute legend, who had deep roots in South Florida.

Hank Goldberg died Monday on his 82nd birthday after a long battle with kidney disease.

Goldberg was a pioneer in the explosion of gambling on television. He was a sports betting and horse racing analyst, who appeared for decades on ESPN.

Goldberg was co-host of WPLG-TV’s Sports Jam Live for many years from the late 1990s into the early 2000s. Sports Jam Live was a heavily-watched show right before Monday Night Football.

“Working with Hank was working with a living legend,” said Local 10 News Sports Director Will Manso. “He dominated sports talk in South Florida. Everyone knew Hank and listened to him. Watching Hank every Monday night with that crew you knew you couldn’t find anyone who knew more about local sports.”

Goldberg was a mainstay on South Florida sports radio for more than 25 years. His afternoon shows routinely won their time period.

FOX Sports 640 South Florida’s Andy Slater worked with Goldberg for about eight years. “Almost every story Hank told me started with him being at dinner with somebody famous,” Slater recalled. “He knew everyone and everyone knew him.”

Miami Dolphins fans will also remember that Goldberg worked as a Dolphins radio analyst for many years.