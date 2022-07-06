Defense wants to exclude Nikolas Cruz’s swastikas, racial slurs, animal abuse, child porn searches

Defense attorneys for the man who committed a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland were asking a Broward County judge on Wednesday to exclude evidence during his death penalty trial.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A photograph showed an etched swastika on the AR-15 rifle that detectives said Nikolas Cruz used during the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The investigation also revealed Cruz displayed swastikas on his boots and a racial slur on his backpack. On the internet, he searched for mass killings and child pornography, and he shared animal abuse on social media, prosecutors said.

Cruz’s lead defense attorney, Melisa McNeill, asked Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to keep this evidence away from the 12 jurors and 10 alternates who will serve in the upcoming death penalty trial.

“There is no evidence that these crimes were sexually or racially motivated, the only purpose the State could have in presenting such evidence would be to inflame the jury,” Cruz’s defense attorneys wrote in a motion.

Scherer considered the motion during a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. The prosecution’s witness, Michael Bannon, a forensic psychologist, said the evidence supports a mental health diagnosis.

Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus asked Bannon, who said he reviewed the records in the case, to read a list of Cruz’s internet searches. It included “little girls rape porn” and “Hitler birthday.”

Bannon said Cruz suffers from an anti-social personality disorder, which he described as “a lack of any sort of empathy or remorse for other people and certainly there is a level of aggressivity as well.”

Bannon also said Cruz exhibited symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD; an eating disorder; a learning disability; and borderline personality disorder, or BPD.

Bannon said Cruz displayed the swastikas because he has a “voice that is an alter ego.”

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in October. The jury must decide if he deserves to be executed for the crimes that he committed at his former school when he was 19 years old.

Without a unanimous decision, Scherer will only be able to sentence him to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Last week, Scherer said the death penalty trial is scheduled to begin on July 18.

Reporter's notes on Nikolas Cruz's pre-trial hearing Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

The 12 jurors

Juror 1 is a man who works as an information technology analyst for a city in Miami-Dade County. He said he owns one handgun. He also said his brother is a police officer and his mother is a licensed mental health counselor.

Juror 2 is a man who works as a financial sector executive. He moved to Florida from Boston about a year ago, and he has about two decades of experience in his field. He served in the French military and doesn’t own a handgun.

Juror 3 is a man who works as a probation officer. He also has experience as a paralegal executive assistant for a personal injury firm. He doesn’t own a handgun.

Juror 4 is a man who works as a stocking supervisor for Walmart. He said his cousin was in a class with Cruz before the shooting. He said his uncle is a psychologist.

Juror 5 is a man who works as a computer technician in Miami-Dade County. He said he has more than 10 years of experience in his field and has serviced law firms. He is a father of three.

Juror 6 is a woman who works as a medical claims adjuster in Miami-Dade County. She has also worked in banking and in the office of a criminal defense attorney.

Juror 7 is a woman who has worked as a librarian for about four years. She has also worked in purchasing for the city of Coconut Creek, in a church, and in banking as a consumer lender. She said she has benefited from mental health counseling in the past.

Juror 8 is a woman who works in human resources and has about two decades of experience. She said she worked as an X-ray technician when she lived in Michigan and was in college. She moved to Broward County in 2019. She is a board member of Mental Health America of Southeast Florida, a non-profit organization. She owns a handgun.

Juror 9 is a woman who works as a legal assistant and has experience with prosecutors. She said she has considered going to law school. She said she has benefited from mental health counseling.

Juror 10 is a man who has worked as an immigration officer since 2018. He said he served in the U.S. military from 2013 to 2016 and then took time off to do “hippie stuff.”

“I have done a dozen qualification events but, outside the range, I haven’t used weapons,” he said in court during attorneys’ one-on-one interviews.

Juror 11 is a man who works for a family business involving exports. He said he earned a college degree in music and worked as a project manager until the pandemic disrupted the industry.

Juror 12 is a woman who works as a senior compliance investigator for a medical device firm. She said she has worked in finance and accounting. Her father was a police chief.

“I have a lot of respect police,” she said in court during attorneys’ one-on-one interviews.

