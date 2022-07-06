Miami-Dade Corrections holds memorial service for officers who died of COVID-19

A somber ceremony was held Tuesday to honor detention officers who passed away after contracting COVID-19 last year.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A somber ceremony was held Tuesday to honor detention officers who passed away after contracting COVID-19 last year.

The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department recognized six officers who died in the line of duty.

The six individuals were Juan Llanes, Alexey Aguilar, David Jean-Baptist, Calyne St. Val, Terrell Jordan, and Sylvia Allen.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz were on hand, and afterwards Diaz offered his heartfelt appreciation to the fallen officers, and their families, for their ultimate sacrifice.

“They were doing their job,” said Diaz. “They were doing what they were supposed to do. That was their duty. They knew the odds, they knew what could happen, but they took it upon themselves to continue their watch.”

There was also a motorcade led by the Miami-Dade Police Department to honor the fallen law enforcement officers.