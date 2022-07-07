The Salvation Army of Broward County needs help stocking food shelves

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Since 1926, The Salvation Army of Broward County has been serving families living below the poverty line.

One of the ways it does that is through its food pantry program.

Each Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the nonprofit distributes the shelf-stable meals to thousands of residents in need.

It also provides meals-to-go services to those experiencing homelessness, its residents and other impoverished individuals.

As the economy continues to recover from COVID-19 and more families face rising food and housing costs, the nonprofit is seeing a growing number of Broward residents arriving at its doors for food.

The organization is asking the community to donate non-perishable food items, such as canned fruits, cereal, peanut butter, oatmeal and pasta, to meet the demand.

Donations of food can be dropped off any day of the week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Broward County headquarters, located at 1445 West Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Ad

For more information, contact Joshua Myers, director of development, at 954-712-2431 or Joshua.Myers@uss.salvationarmy.org.