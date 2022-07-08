Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman is the latest Floridian to claim her winnings after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Mary Ann Dupuis, of Fort Pierce, won $1 million while playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Dupuis purchased her winning ticket from a Publix in Port Saint Lucie.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

“Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.”