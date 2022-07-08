Pompano Beach hit-and-run remains a mystery and family is desperate for answers

Karina McTeague was hit by a car and her family says the driver took off. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 39-year-old mother who had just moved back to the area was hit by a car on Powerline Road in Pompano Beach and her family is desperate to find the person responsible for the driver who left her for dead.

“Somebody needs to pay for what you did to my sister,” said Reanna McTeague.

Karina McTeague, who had been living in St. Augustine, but had just come back to the area, spoke to her mother around 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2. The family said no one heard from her after that for days.

The family filed a missing person’s report and then, on Thursday, they learned what had happened.

Late Saturday, July 2, Karina had gone out with a few friends to Pompano Gold Club on Northwest 21st Street and stayed into the early hours of Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., a surveillance video shows Karina sitting on a curb at Powerline Road and Northwest 21st Street before getting up and walking across the northbound lanes.

She then disappears behind some trees. About 10 minutes later, deputies can be seen blocking the street. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrives. It is not clear from the surveillance what car hit her and when.

“If they would’ve called 911 she might’ve been saved. She laid alone, in the street, in pain,” Reanna McTeague said.

Her sister said Karina’s two daughters, a 9-year-old and a 15-year-old, are now without their mother. The family hopes the public can help find whoever is responsible.

“Anybody that might have seen it, anybody that might’ve heard anything, if you have security cameras on that road, please call the police and let them get those security cameras so they can identify who did this,” Reanna McTeague said.

A GoFundme page has been set up to help to pay for Karina McTeague’s funeral.

“Somebody took my sister, my best friend, a mother to two little girls,” Reanna McTeague said.