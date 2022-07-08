Residents protest against tower at West Lake Park in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Rita Lipoff is among the Broward County residents who are protesting against a tower at West Lake Park, a Broward property in Hollywood.

They have been fighting against it for about a year.

“There are a multitude of rules and laws and procedures that they violated to put this tower here,” Lipoff said on Friday.

To be able to build the tower without restrictions, the county swapped land with Tamarac.

The 300-foot tower is part of the county’s plan to replace the antiquated emergency radio system that failed first responders after the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Officials said the project is slated to be done by the end of the year.

Location