Deputies search for missing Pompano Beach teen

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy missing from Pompano Beach, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua Watkins was last seen around 7:25 a.m. Friday near the 100 block of Northeast 30th Court, according to a BSO news release. He was believed to be walking toward Crystal Lakes Middle School at 3551 NE 3rd Ave.

Detectives describe Watkins as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a beige shirt, black pants and black shoes and also has braces.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Sgt. Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4281 or call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 954-764-4357.