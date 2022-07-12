Cold case detectives seek help identifying woman found floating in South Florida canal in 1980

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was found dead in a canal in southern Palm Beach County in 1980.

On Tuesday, detectives released a reconstruction image representing the victim’s appearance at the time of her death.

According to authorities, the woman’s body was found floating in the Hillsboro Canal, west of State Road 441, on June 23, 1980.

Detectives say she was the victim of a homicide and had been in the canal for several days. They did not disclose how they believe she was killed.

The victim is described by detectives as a white, Hispanic female who was between 5 feet, 2 inches tall to 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

She weighed 120 pounds and had dark brown or black hair and brown eyes.

She also had a slight overbite and was believed to be between the ages of 19 to somewhere in the mid-20s. She may have bore one or more children, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity is asked to call Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063 or email the detective at cogburnj@pbso.org.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.