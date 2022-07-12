89º

Police: Avoid Broward area of SR-7, south of I-595

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County.

Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were at SR-7 at Southwest 36 Street and set up a perimeter to search for the suspects, according to Patton.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

