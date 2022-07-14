Caught on Camera: Men pull rabbi from his car, attack him in front of his young son

Surveillance video shows the moments when a suspect cut the rabbi off in traffic, pulled him from his car and began beating him in the street.

BROOKLYN, Ny. – South Florida’s Jewish community is sending their support to a rabbi, who was beaten in front of his five-year-old son in the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows the moments when a suspect cut Yossie Hershkop off in traffic, pulled him from his car and began beating him in the street.

The scene unfolded in front of Hershkop’s young and the video has since been shared all over social media.

Hershkop’s friends and family in South Florida were shocked.

“Yossie has many friends in the Florida Jewish community. We have been getting calls all day from Miami with concerned members of the community,” said Yaakow Berhman, a friend.

The attack happened on Wednesday after the two cars lightly bumped each other.

“To watch that video of Yossie being beaten In broad daylight in front of his five-year-old child in his car, it’s shocked me and it shock every American,” said Berhman.

The New York Police Department is investigating the encounter.

“What could do this to a child it’s horrible. How is Yossie doing? He’s in tremendous pain he’s a fracture on his face. Growing up this was unheard of . This has become the norm,” said Berhman.

Hershkop is now out of the hospital