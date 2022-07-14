SWAT standoff in Hollywood ends with home being set on fire

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home in Hollywood and then set the place on fire.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home in Hollywood and then set the place on fire.

The SWAT standoff in the 2700 block of Dewey Street started sometime Wednesday.

By around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to extinguish the flames.

The man, who relatives said was standing on the back patio when the fire was raging, was eventually apprehended and taken to a hospital.

One woman who lives nearby told Local 10 News that the man had been served some kind of papers a few days ago and has been posting disturbing messages on social media ever since.

“He barricaded himself in the house. I guess he got served some papers Saturday or Sunday for divorce or something,” Andria Cato said. “And I guess he just flipped out from that and they came back to check on him today and he didn’t come out. He was like, ‘I’m not coming out until y’all either take me or I take my own life.’”

Cato said the man was throwing Molotov cocktails at authorities.

His identity has not yet been released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the standoff. Local 10 News has reached out to them all for further details and is awaiting a response.