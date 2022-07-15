Southbound Turnpike lanes shut down following ‘serious’ crash west of Medley: FHP

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were shut down at the Northwest 106th Street exit, west of Medley, following a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 3:45 p.m. Friday, troopers tweeted that one person suffered serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital.

One southbound lane was back open when Sky 10 flew over the scene at around 4:15 p.m.

Officials haven’t yet given a timeline on when the other lanes will re-open or if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.