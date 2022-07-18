3 sought in connection with pawn shop robbery, shooting in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are searching for three people who were involved in a robbery and shooting Monday that occurred at a pawn shop.

The shooting was reported at National Pawn & Jewelry at 3941 W. Broward Blvd.

According to police, three people robbed the business. One of the thieves was armed with a gun and fired one shot.

No one was injured, however an employee sustained a minor injury to their hand from falling, authorities said.

Police confirmed that a cash drawer containing an unknown amount of cash was stolen.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.