DAVIE, Fla. – A tip to police led officers to find an illegal marijuana farm in Davie.

Davie Police posted pictures of the drug discovery on social media.

Officers said they found 15 large pot plants growing in a field in west Davie last week.

Davie Police says that if you are missing your marijuana plants, you should give them a call.

Growing Marijuana in Florida is a 3rd-degree felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.