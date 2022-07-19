South Florida high school grad honored after getting accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

Ashley Adirika, 17, graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School and was accepted to all eight Ivy League institutions.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A superstar student was honored at the Miami-Dade County commission meeting on Tuesday morning.

Ashley Adirika, 17, graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School this year and was accepted to all eight Ivy League institutions.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commission Vice-Chair Oliver Gilbert called Ashley “extraordinary” and “an incredible role model” when recognizing her during the meeting.

As a first generation Nigerian-American, Ashley says she always worked hard to make her family proud.

One of her biggest dreams was to get accepted into an Ivy League school, and then she learned she got into all of them.

“I just got into all 8 Ivy schools and the tears just started to come out,” Ashley said. “It was crazy.”

She was also accepted into 7 other universities, so 15 acceptances in all.

Along with her amazing academic achievement, Ashley has also started her own non-profit aimed at empowering young women.

In the end, Harvard won her heart. She will be going there this fall on a full ride.