FBI arrests Florida Highway Patrol captain on child porn charge

A Florida Highway Patrol Captain has been arrested and is facing a child pornography charge.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol captain has been arrested and is facing a child pornography charge.

Respected and admired by many, 45-year-old Christopher Chappell was behind bars on Wednesday at the Broward County Jail on accusations of a disturbing crime.

Local 10 News has learned Chappell is facing at least one charge for access with intent to view child pornography, as detailed on the Broward Sheriff’s Office website.

The FBI confirmed they arrested Chappell on Wednesday without incident.

Mugshot for 45-year-old former FHP Captain Christopher Chappell (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Wednesday night, an online search for the now-former captain revealed he was part of Troop L, which is divided into three districts: Fort Pierce, Lake Worth, and Davie.

The FHP site reading: “Troop L has many high-profile events that require the Florida Highway Patrol to play a prominent and vital role…”

Ad

Chappell’s headshot has already been removed from the page.

FHP was unable to share details about the case when contacted by Local 10 News, only saying, “He is no longer employed by the Department.”

An FBI source told Local 10 News that Chappell’s first appearance in federal court will come on Friday.