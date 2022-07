POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach storage facility went up in flames overnight.

The fire was reported at the Extra Space Storage facility along South Dixie Highway East, near Southwest 10th Street.

Video taken from the scene shows numerous storage units that were left charred after the blaze.

Local 10 News is working to find out just how much damage was done and if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.