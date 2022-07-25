Democratic women resort to personal attacks during Florida Senate campaigns

The two Democratic women who are running against each other for Florida Senate District 35 are firing personal attacks.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The heated race for Florida Senate District 35 is getting nasty. Two Democratic women who agree on most issues are resorting to personal attacks as they both campaign for votes in Broward County.

State Sen. Lauren Book, the minority leader, and former Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief have both released ads assassinating each other’s character.

In the latest attack ad, Sharief shows an old video of Book’s 2009 appearance on the show Platinum Wedding alleging her celebration cost more than $1 million. The ad also accuses Book and her husband of paying themselves about $350,000 from their nonprofit.

Sharief alleges this is evidence of Book’s irresponsibility.

Meanwhile, Book released an ad accusing Sharief of defrauding Medicaid twice. Nearly 10 years ago, the state found her home healthcare company did overbill Medicaid by hundreds of thousands of dollars two times. She ended up settling and paying nearly $700,000.

Book alleges this is evidence of Sharief’s dishonesty.

Sharief did not release a response. Book’s campaign released a statement saying the attacks against her are shameful and the accusations are false.

The primary election is on Aug. 23. Registered Republicans and independents will be able to vote since Republicans don’t have a candidate. For voter assistance, call The Florida Division of Elections at 1-866-308-6739.

Read the Book campaign’s complete statement:

From day one, Senator Book’s opponent has made false attacks and lied about the Senator’s record. Our opponent continues with shameful, distorted personal attacks, including now attacking the Senator’s marriage and her work supporting abused children.

Our campaign has shared clear facts based on our opponent’s admission of overbilling Medicaid twice and our opponent’s voting record while on the Broward commission. Every word is truthful, verifiable, and relevant to her job.

