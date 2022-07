FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Lamborghini burst into flames in Fort Lauderdale after crashing into a home.

Police were called to the area of Northwest 11th Street and Seventh Avenue Sunday afternoon after the Lamborghini SUV somehow ended up on the roof of a home.

The home was heavily damaged and the people inside the Lambo reportedly took off on foot

Police say a second car was involved in the crash, and the person in that vehicle was taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.