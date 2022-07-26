Armed suspect gets away with diamond chain worth $60K following gas station stickup

MIAMI – A man simply filling his tank at a Miami-Dade gas station was suddenly fearing for his life when held up at gunpoint.

The crook demanded the man’s jewelry.

Police say $60,000 worth of diamonds were stolen, gone in seconds.

Authorities released surveillance video and photos, hoping that someone would recognize the criminal and help bring him to justice.

He is described by police as around 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. on June 21 at a Chevron gas station on the corner of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 7th Street in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

According to officers, the thief was armed with a handgun when he threatened the victim and demanded his pricey diamond chain worth $60,000.

He removed it in fear and handed it over, but the thief wanted more.

“The suspect attempted to snatch the remaining chains from the victims’ neck,” said Miami Officer Kiara Delva. “He was unable to do so and he made off with the $60,000 chain.”

Ad

The suspect sped off in a 2017 or 2018 white Hyundai Elantra.

“Our detectives do believe that there may be two individuals involved in this case,” said Delva. “We do not have a description of the second suspect because its believe that he may have stayed inside the car.”

Police are hoping the crucial video and photo evidence can get a criminal, or criminals, off the street.

“It’s a clear photo, so we’re hopeful that someone in the community recognizes the photo and will contact us with information so we can get him off of our streets, because we are considering him armed and dangerous,” Delva said.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the man in the photo is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.