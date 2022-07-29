Broward School District fair sees crowds come out for more than 1,000 job openings

A job fair is happening with 1,300 openings across the Broward County School District and plenty of people lined up in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools is hiring and a job fair on Friday saw crowds of applicants vying for 1,300 openings as students get ready to head back to the schools in less than three weeks.

Broward County Public Schools is the largest employer in the county and there are openings for teachers, food service workers, principals, bus drivers, security staff and the list goes on and on.

Even those without a degree in education specifically are being considered. Broward is willing to look at those with different educational backgrounds and then train workers.

It’s no secret that all across the country schools have experienced a severe staff and teacher shortage due in large part from the pandemic.

“COVID has played a role in some of this,” said Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright, the superintendent of Broward County School. “A lot of times individuals who had the ability to say, ‘I’m going to change my career, or I think I’m going to go ahead and retire. . . ' COVID did have an impact on those decisions.”

The job fair is addressing a critical need in the community.

The career fair on Friday was scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but those who were unable to make it can apply online.

Start an application for employment: Click here for information.

Become a substitute teacher: Click here for information.