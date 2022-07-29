Research continues in low-dose aspirin and ovarian cancer risk reduction

Low-dose aspirin has been strongly associated with reduced risk for ovarian cancer in previous studies.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There’s more data on a possible benefit from low-dose aspirin and its potential to reduce the risk of ovarian cancer.

Overall, a meta-analysis found that frequent low-dose aspirin use was associated with a ten percent reduction in ovarian cancer risk in studies that followed people over time and a sixteen percent reduction in studies comparing people with and without the disease.

On the subject of another over-the-counter product, the CDC reports that the number of pediatric melatonin ingestions reported to poison control has increased over the past decade.

“I think a lot of people don’t view herbal supplements or vitamins or things like that as having any potential danger. I talk to patients about that all the time because things are natural or things are not prescription medication does not mean that there can’t be some complications or dangers involved with using them so we still need to be careful,” said Dr. Gina Robinson with Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

Signs of a melatonin overdose include nausea, dizziness, and headaches and need to be reported to poison control right away.

And a new study, published in the Medical Journal of the British Medical Association found that millions of people continue suffering from long-term term taste or smell problems, due to COVID.

In fact, one in every 20 people who contract the virus is dealing with this, according to the research.

Scientists said the findings suggest taste or smell dysfunction could be a greater concern that requires further research for patients struggling with these post-infection symptoms.