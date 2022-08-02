Police investigate possible shooting, robbery in Lauderhill

A police investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex Tuesday morning as some sort of criminal investigation was underway.

Local 10 News received reports that authorities were investigating a possible robbery and shooting that occurred at the apartment complex in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street.

No details about the investigation were immediately released by police.

A Local 10 News crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.