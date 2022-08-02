82º

LIVE

Local News

Police investigate possible shooting, robbery in Lauderhill

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Lauderhill, Crime
A police investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex Tuesday morning as some sort of criminal investigation was underway.

Local 10 News received reports that authorities were investigating a possible robbery and shooting that occurred at the apartment complex in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street.

No details about the investigation were immediately released by police.

A Local 10 News crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email