1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Opa-locka crash that closed highway for hours

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash on State Road 9 in Opa-locka Friday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, forcing officials to close the road.

Units responded to the area of State Road 9 and Northwest 22nd Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., MDFR records show.

Images from Sky 10 show a red sedan and red pickup truck involved. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as well as Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene.

The front passenger in the sedan, a man, died, while the driver of the sedan, a woman, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Crews also took the driver of the pickup truck to Ryder.

According to FHP, the pickup truck driver drove across the center median, into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into the sedan.

“Troopers are looking into impairment as a contributing factor for the driver of the (pickup),” the Patrol stated.

All lanes reopened by early Friday evening, according to FHP.