Man arrested for video voyeurism at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man had dozens of videos saved on his cell phone of victims that he had stalked and recorded while at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County, police said.

A police officer reported seeing Andrew Eastburg recording one victim under her skirt on Sunday at about 4:50 p.m. in the three-story mall, at 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

When the Aventura officer searched Eastburg’s cell phone with consent, he found over 30 videos saved from July 23 to Aug. 7 of victims at the mall, according to the police report.

“In the videos, it shows the defendant following numerous females, and videoing their buttocks and crotch areas unknowingly as they shopped/walked through the mall,” Officer Jason Williams wrote in his report.

Andrew Eastburg appeared in court on Monday in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The Aventura Mall’s security banned Eastburg, who is 6-foot, 2-inches tall, from visiting the property for the next three years, according to the Aventura Police Department.

Eastburg is facing one count of video voyeurism for the case the officer witnessed. That will likely change after detectives process the forensic evidence on his phone.

Eastburg, of Lakeworth, has a history of arrests in Maryland and Utah, a prosecutor said during bond court on Monday. Circuit Judge Gisela Cardonne Ely issued a $15,000 bond and ordered him to stay away from the mall.

Eastburg remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday afternoon, according to Miami Dade records.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.