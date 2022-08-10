30-foot boat catches fire along North River Drive in Miami

MIAMI – City of Miami firefighters extinguished a boat fire that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to fire rescue officials, the 30-foot boat erupted in flames just before 3:30 a.m. behind the Miami River Apartments at 2216 N. River Drive.

The boat was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Lt. Pete Sanchez said they immediately “extended hose lines and began foam operations to extinguish the blaze.”

He said the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the flames were contained to the boat and did not spread to any other boats.

No one was on board at the time.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit will determine the origin and cause of the fire.