Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person that was possibly related to a previous robbery, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive.

Sky 10 was above the complex shortly before 7:30 a.m. as police had the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

According to police, an armed man was found at the scene, which led to the officer discharging his gun.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to investigate the police-involved shooting, per standard protocol.

No other details were immediately released.