Police: Man exposed himself, groped 10-year-old girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police arrested a Boca Raton man accused of exposing himself and groping a 10-year-old girl in a mall food court Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, police responded to the Pembroke Lakes Mall at around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had exposed his penis in the mall’s food court. A second caller reported that the man had groped a young girl.

Police said they were initially unable to find 42-year-old Julian Todd Lambert, but did speak with the victims.

One victim said that Lambert walked up on her 10-year-old sister and grabbed her buttocks, according to the report.

“She noticed what he did (to her sister) and began to yell at him,” the report states. “(Lambert) then walked away and exited the food court via the northwest exit.”

The 10-year-old girl later told police that “she felt scared and was in shock” over what happened.

“She stood still and watched her sister begin to yell at the male as he walked by her,” the report said.

A second victim told police that she and her 17-year-old daughter saw the man walk in their direction with his shorts dropped and the front of his boxers opened, exposing his penis, the report states.

Police said that while speaking with the victims, a man matching the suspect’s description was located at a bus stop just outside the mall. The victim identified the man as the suspect in question, the report states.

Lambert was arrested on a felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation, police said.