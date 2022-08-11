Woman arrested after boy, 6, spotted drinking Smirnoff at gas station

A 6-year-old boy was spotted drinking alcohol at a gas station, and now a woman is facing charges.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio. – An Ohio woman has been arrested after a child in her care was caught on camera drinking alcohol at a gas station.

A Marathon gas station employee spotted the 6-year-old boy drinking a Smirnoff Ice Friday night.

She said she could not believe what the little boy said when she asked him about it.

“I said, ‘Do you know that you’re drinking a beer?’ And he said, ‘Yup, this is me and my mommy’s favorite beer. We drink it all the time,’” Olivia Eversole said.

Victoria Hampton was arrested later that day after deputies said they went to her home and saw the same boy with another Smirnoff in his hand.

It is not clear at this time if Hampton is the child’s mother.

Hampton faces charges of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a child.