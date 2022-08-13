1 of 4 suspects in XXXTentacion’s murder accepts plea deal to testify

One of the four men prosecutors said were involved in the murder of rapper Man pleads guilty for role in murder of rapper XXXTentacion pleaded guilty to charges on Friday in Broward County court.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants in the 2018 murder of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion.

Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm on Friday — instead of first-degree murder. In exchange for the lesser charge, prosecutors count on Allen as a witness in the cases of Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome.

Deputies arrested Michael Boatwright on drug-related charges on July 5, 2018, and later accused him of fatally shooting rapper XXXTentacion. (BSO)

Detectives reported Allen, Boatwright, Williams, and Newsome ambushed and robbed the rapper shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports. Deputies accused Boatwright of fatally shooting Onfroy.

Deputies identified Allen as one of the suspects who followed the rapper as he was browsing inside RIVA Motorsports before the murder in Pompano Beach. Prosecutors have surveillance video.

Deputies accused Trayvon Newsome of stealing a Louis Vuitton bag from rapper XXXTentacion during an armed robbery on 2018 in Broward County. (BSO)

Court records show prosecutors filed charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly firearm against Allen on July 19, 2018, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Allen was arrested on July 26, 2018.

Deputies arrested Williams on June 20, 2018; Boatwright on marijuana possession and probation-violation charges on July 5, 2018; and Newsome on Aug. 7, 2018.

Deputies arrested Dedrick Williams in 2018 and accused him of being involved in the armed robbery that killed XXX Tentacion in Broward County. (BSO)

Williams, Newsome, and Boatwright are facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

